Contrasting The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) & Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 6.35% 10.90% 2.54% Safety Insurance Group 13.57% 14.19% 5.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $125.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.96 $425.10 million $8.16 15.78 Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.46 $99.60 million N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Dividends

The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Safety Insurance Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

