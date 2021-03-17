Contrasting Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) & Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Village Super Market has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Village Super Market is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Village Super Market and Tesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $1.80 billion 0.20 $24.94 million N/A N/A Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.36% 7.83% 3.44% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Village Super Market and Tesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats Tesco on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

