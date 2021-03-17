ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Chardan Capital

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $175.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ContraFect by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 475,029 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ContraFect by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

