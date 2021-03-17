Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

