Context Capital Management LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $548,000.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:CFII traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 732,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,791. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.