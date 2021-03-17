Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUNEU. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000.

Dune Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 224,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,439. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

