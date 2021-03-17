Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 493,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 221,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.