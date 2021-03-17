ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.