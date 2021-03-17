Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CNC opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.