Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Concurrent Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON CNC opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. Concurrent Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 126 ($1.65).
About Concurrent Technologies
