Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

BBCP opened at $7.01 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $395.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

