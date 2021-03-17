Concentrix (CNXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentrix stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Cross Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,793.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

