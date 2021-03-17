Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 187,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,846. The company has a market cap of $725.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.