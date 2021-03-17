Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report sales of $67.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.96 million and the lowest is $65.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $69.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $275.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $76,598 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,568. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

