Comparing PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) & Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 4 8 0 2.54 Radius Health 0 6 2 0 2.25

PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $64.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Radius Health has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than Radius Health.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $306.98 million 12.99 -$251.58 million ($3.45) -16.44 Radius Health $173.32 million 6.13 -$132.99 million ($2.89) -7.84

Radius Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radius Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -123.19% -76.10% -24.60% Radius Health -48.61% N/A -56.85%

Summary

PTC Therapeutics beats Radius Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Teijin Limited; Berlin-Chemie; Eisai Co. Ltd.; and Duke University. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

