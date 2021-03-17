Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 2,660,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,969,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

