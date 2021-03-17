Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 604,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,490. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts have commented on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.