Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CODYY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CODYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

