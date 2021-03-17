Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. 628,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,871,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

