Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

