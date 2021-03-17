Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given New $8.20 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCHWF. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

OTCMKTS CCHWF opened at $6.70 on Monday. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

