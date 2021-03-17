Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSCW stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

