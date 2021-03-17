Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CSCW stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94. Color Star Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.86.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
