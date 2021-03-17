Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.00

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 6191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 75,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,356,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

