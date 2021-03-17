Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.00

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 6191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
CLNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 75,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,356,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
