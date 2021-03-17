Colliers Securities Comments on Sientra, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sientra in a report released on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sientra by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sientra by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

