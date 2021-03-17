Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Up 5.7%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

About Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.