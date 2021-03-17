Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) Short Interest Update

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CGRO opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Collective Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGRO. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $16,594,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

