Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 99,254 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 301,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

