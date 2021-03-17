Coca-Cola European Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,527 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,650% compared to the average daily volume of 430 put options.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,859. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

