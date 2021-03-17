CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.83 Million

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post sales of $403.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 217,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

