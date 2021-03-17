CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%.

CNFinance stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30. The firm has a market cap of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

