CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

