Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of GLO stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $13.02.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
