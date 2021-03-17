Cloudera, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cloudera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cloudera’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 812,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 470,174 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,196,993.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,778 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

