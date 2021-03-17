Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:RAAS) Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd

Cloopen Group’s (NYSE:RAAS) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Cloopen Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $320,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Cloopen Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAAS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RAAS opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

