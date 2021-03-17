Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 111,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

