Clever Leaves Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,597 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,949% compared to the average daily volume of 566 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

