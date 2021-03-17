Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

