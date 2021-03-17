Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

