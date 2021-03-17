Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

