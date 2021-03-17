Citigroup Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

