Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 156,604 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 156,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ADV opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

