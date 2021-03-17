Citigroup Inc. Buys 41,258 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,258 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The RealReal worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,256 shares of company stock worth $13,001,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

