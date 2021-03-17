Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,190 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

