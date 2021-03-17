Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $350.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.21.

NYSE:URI opened at $314.86 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $323.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in United Rentals by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

