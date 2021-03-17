Citigroup Begins Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $22.25 on Monday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

