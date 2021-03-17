Citigroup Begins Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $22.25 on Monday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

