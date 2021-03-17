Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $90.44. 312,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 214,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.