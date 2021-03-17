Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 298,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,220. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.