Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Citi Trends worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $92.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.