CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 35.0% in February

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 11th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. 124,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $790.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

