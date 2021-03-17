Cipher Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Cipher has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $64,725.90 and $270,105.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00073016 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002517 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.