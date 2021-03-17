Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $347.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.